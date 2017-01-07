RadTech Elects New President, Board Members

Lisa Fine of Joules Angstrom UV Printing Inks, has assumed her role as president for a two year term.

RadTech (Bethesda, MD) is pleased to announce that Lisa Fine of Joules Angstrom UV Printing Inks, has assumed the presidency of RadTech International–the nonprofit for Ultraviolet and Electron Beam (UV+EB) Technologies, for a two year term. Peter Weissman of Quaker Chemical Corporation, has moved to immediate past president. Eileen Weber of Red Spot Paint and Varnish Company, has been nominated to serve as the president elect and will assume office in 2019. New board members have also been elected including: Susan Bailey, IGM Resins; David Biro, Sun Chemical Corporation; and Michael Gould, RAHN USA Corporation. Also, Christopher M. Seubert of Ford Motor Company, has been elected to serve as an at-large board member.

Returning RadTech Board members include: Alexander Polykarpov, AkzoNobel; Jo Ann Arceneaux, Allnex USA Inc.; George McGill, Coatings and Adhesives Corp.; Xiaosong Wu, DSM Functional Materials; Mark Gordon, Inx International Ink Co.; Beth Runlet, Katecho Inc.; Paul Elias, Miwon North America; Jennifer Heathcote, Phoseon Technology; and Alrick Warner, Procter and Gamble.

RadTech represents nearly 700 members worldwide, at the forefront of new material and process developments, including 3D printing, UV LEDs, food packaging, electronic materials and displays, and inkjet applications. The next major industry event is the uv.eb WEST 2017 Materials + Manufacturing Summit, Conference and Exhibition, February 27-March 1, in San Francisco, CA.

www.radtech.org