Ready for the Rebound

In the ultra-competitive oil and gas industry, this equipment provider weathers all business climates by minimizing waste and optimizing operations with cloud-based shop floor management software that seamlessly connects and monitors all of their manufacturing assets.

A major provider of equipment and services for the energy industry prepared for market competition and postured for rapid expansion by installing the Freedom IoT software platform from 5ME (Cincinnati, OH) on more than 100 machine assets in a strategic facility. This cloud-based software is used by manufacturers ranging from small shops to global enterprises and it can connect seamlessly with ERP, MES, maintenance and quality business systems.

Requesting anonymity for competitive reasons, this Texas-based company is a leading provider of subsea systems and services to the oil and gas industry. They help their exploration and production (E&P) customers overcome difficult challenges with onshore and offshore drilling, completion and production technologies. The company already plans to expand the Freedom platform in their global operations. “Oil and gas is pretty turbulent these days and investment in this software allows us to tighten up the ship now, and puts us in position to increase production with rebounding customer demand,” explains the facility’s plant manager. “We’re identifying waste, optimizing machine usage and staying competitive regardless of business climate.”

The software focuses on manufacturing efficiency that integrates seamlessly with shop floor assets to provide full transparency into manufacturing processes that include asset utilization, performance, quality and OEE, as well as machine health, process health, and energy consumption. The generated data can be accessed anytime via any device with a browser. The software continues the Freedom eLOG tradition of providing real-time monitoring and analysis, machine diagnostics, and a comprehensive array of manufacturing metrics. Recognizing patterns and trends allows the team to manage equipment operations, and increase productivity and profitability.

“We did an extensive evaluation to show this system’s comprehensive data sets and reporting, and how that information could be used to maximize operations,” said Pete Tecos, the vice president of 5ME. “They are now fully utilizing the SmartBoardsTM and e$CORETM features to monitor and monetize machine operation, and help ‘insulate’ operations from business spikes and dips. The software also has the required flexibility they need to connect their different business systems.”

5ME, 4270 Ivy Pointe Boulevard, Suite 100, Cincinnati, OH 45245, 586-202-3285, pete.tecos@5ME.com, www.5me.com.