Reduce the Risk

The Smart Factory reduces insurance costs and increases productivity and profitability by investing in new systems with advanced technology to protect both workers and equipment. Here are some of the latest advances in protective equipment, safety automation and services, and more that can help make your shop become a safer workplace.

Protect Workers from Back Injuries and the Digital Science of PPE

3M offers the V22 ErgoSkeleton and the FLx ErgoSkeleton from StrongArm Technologies that can significantly reduce the risk of injury due to improper lifting.

Automatically Secure Loads to Pallets

To increase speed and improve efficiency in packaging and material handling, the fully automated Tornado Perfect Storm orbital wrapping system from TAB Industries wraps common pallet loads in 15 seconds with only a single operator.

Make Blind Intersections and Corners Safer

The Safe-T-Signal intersection warning system from Rite-Hite uses unidirectional microwave sensors to differentiate, alert and direct approaching traffic in all directions in 4-way, 3-way or 2-way intersections.

Integrated Human-Machine Safety

Ideal for safeguarding small to mid-sized shops, the integrated SafeLogic control from Bosch Rexroth controls the drives in manufacturing plants and complex machine tools through the Sercos automation network.

Maximum Safety for People and Machines

MSx-SV, -E und -C series exhaust valves from Festo combine their soft-start function and safety exhausting for greater machine availability and the fastest possible exhaust during an emergency stop in safety critical systems.

Safety Distance Validation of Presence Sensing Devices

Stop-Time Measurements performed by Rockford Systems can determine the stopping ability of industrial machinery by using OSHA or ANSI formulas to calculate the minimum safety distance required to install safety devices.