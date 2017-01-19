Rockford Systems Joins National Safety Council

In an effort to better educate manufacturers as to the dangers of unguarded machinery and help to curb serious injuries.

Rockford Systems, LLC. (Rockford, IL), a premier provider of machine safeguarding products and services, has announced they have become a member of the National Safety Council (NSC), a nonprofit organization with the mission to save lives by preventing injuries and deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy.

“We are proud to join the NSC as it continues to celebrate significant achievements that have made the lives of all Americans safer,” stated Joe Nitiss, the chief executive officer of Rockford Systems. “By joining we hope to provide their leadership with expertise to better educate manufacturers as to the dangers of unguarded machinery, and give guidance to help curb serious injuries and lost productivity.”

OSHA reported that it issued 2,448 violations against companies in 2016 based on the failure to adequately protect machine operators with guarding, making this the 8th most frequently cited violation. It is estimated that workers who operate and maintain machinery suffer approximately 18,000 amputations, lacerations, crushing injuries, abrasions and other injuries each year, and more than 800 deaths. OSHA specifically targets machine guarding in its standard 1910.212.

As part of their commitment to safety, the company regularly conducts in-house seminars on machine guarding. Every year, these seminars attract hundreds of people from a variety of industries including manufacturing, distribution, insurance, government, aerospace, and consulting who gain insights into how to safeguard machines to meet OSHA/ANSI standards and the industry’s best safety practices.

Rockford Systems will be attending the upcoming NSC Congress & Expo, scheduled for September 23-29, 2017, in Indianapolis, IN.

