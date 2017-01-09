Roll-Kraft Boosts Workforce

The hiring of new trained and experienced employees will help to expand the company's skill base.

Roll-Kraft (Mentor, OH), a manufacturer of roll tooling for the tube and pipe and roll forming industry, has expanded its skill base by adding to their team. The company is known worldwide for its engineering and manufacturing expertise.

The latest additions to the workforce include:

Dan Quigney, an experienced operator of wire EDM equipment.

Bobby Bakos, an experienced CNC operator; he is also experienced in programming in MasterCam. His previous roles include, production supervisor and machine shop supervisor.

Ed Kukla, an experienced CNC machinist and OD/ID machinist.

Ray McCoy, an experienced operator of CNC vertical mills, horizontal machining centers, lathes, grinders and engine lathes. He received advanced education in machining concepts at Erie County Technical School. His previous positions include machinist and lead machinist.

Seth Mercer, whose experience includes inspecting and stamping parts.

Trevor Breeding, whose experience includes running CNC machines, lathes and mills and various inspection devices.

Jonathan Miles, who completed machine training programs at Auburn Career Center in Concord Township, OH, and the Precision Machining Institute at Heisler Tool, where he fulfilled 325 hours of education in general and conventional machining systems.

Nicholas Whiting, a 2016 high school graduate and recipient of several achievement awards.

Jacob Dulaney, a 2016 high school graduate who will assist in the shipping department.

www.roll-kraft.com