Seco Tools Names 2016 Manager of the Year

Curtis Hassan is recognized for developing their automotive team engineering in North America.

Seco Tools LLC (Troy, MI) has recognized Curtis Hassan as their 2016 Global Manager of the Year, an award given annually to a manager within the organization who demonstrates initiative and serves as a role model in the development of members of their team. Hassan serves as the Automotive Zone and Mexico manager for Seco North America and has been influential in finding new ways to meet the increasing demands of automotive customers in North America, including the development of their automotive team, which enabled the company to become more involved in advanced engineering programs.

“Curt is most deserving of this award,” stated Rob Keenan, the president of Seco Tools. “He consistently exhibits our values and his way of working is widely recognized as a best practice within our organization. He is extremely committed to and passionate about our customers and always pushes his team to become better.” Hassan received the award during the company’s management conference in Malmö, Sweden. He was previously honored three times with the company’s president’s club, once as a sales person and twice as a regional sales manager.

