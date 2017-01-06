SPRING Technologies Executive Joins Aerospace Committee

CEO Gilles Battier is a new member of the GIFAS AERO-PME Committee.

SPRING Technologies (Paris, France), a vendor of software for the optimal and flexible use of Numerical Control machines, has announced the nomination of the chief executive officer, Gilles Battier as a new member of the GIFAS AERO-PME Committee. GIFAS is an economic interest group that spearheads France’s aerospace industry ecosystem, uniting all the stakeholders from major corporations to the small to mid-sized enterprises (SME)s that are key players in this market.

SMEs are essential players in the economy and technology, whose role is not just to partner the leading industrial groups. They have a strong capacity to innovate and develop technical skills. They are agile and smart, quick to respond and adapt to the needs of major customers in a constantly evolving arena, where the need to control quality and time is of prime importance. This is why SMEs, with the expertise they can bring to any ecosystem, occupy such a prominent position at GIFAS. SPRING Technologies is exemplary, ticking all these boxes.

Battier stated, “The aerospace sector is one of the spearheads of French and world industry, and GIFAS harnesses its specific skills and technologies. To further the cause of excellence in the sector, it is important for us to bring our know-how and innovative technologies to the table. I am proud and delighted to be joining the AERO-PME Committee to deliver and share our ideas and innovations. My nomination is an acknowledgement of our identity and contribution. Our hands-on “shop-floor” vision of the industry’s processes enables us to work very closely with the industry’s leading players, addressing their production needs as they negotiate the transition towards tomorrow’s Factory 4.0.”

The company has also announced the recent signature of five strategic alliances with highly reputed companies in the Asian Pacific (APA) region: WCS (Malaysia), UMEONE (China), PHIC (China), SAEILO (Japan), and SIMTEK (India). Well established in a variety of industries and CAD/CAM specialists, they will be able to help them to accelerate development in the region, in both the manufacturing and educational sectors.

All the resellers offer the complete range of NCSIMUL SOLUTIONS modules, including NCSIMUL MACHINE for machining simulation and NCSIMUL 4CAM, an add-on solution for existing CAM programs. “With their expertise linked to manufacturing and machining they have a global vision of the needs of local industries and the challenges facing them,” explains Battier. “They will be our ambassadors, deploying best practices to help their customers cut costs and improve manufacturing quality in a way that is reliable, agile, fast and secure.”

Reseller profiles in the APA zone:

WCS (Penang, Malaysia). The company has established itself in the aeronautic, automotive and medical sectors, in both Penang and Kuala Lumpur, with innovative solutions and a team of five offering high-quality service. WCS has some twenty NCSIMUL SOLUTIONS customers and is investing heavily to find new leads and provide technical support for its development in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region over the next five years.

UMEONE (Beijing, China) . The company does business across the whole of mainland China, offering innovative solutions enabling state-owned companies, specialized in the security and Chinese national defense sectors to become more competitive. The company, whose chief executive officer Mr. Liu, is a graduate of the Aeronautics and Space School, has a team of experts in innovative software solutions and is a leader in these sectors.

PHIC (Beijing, China) . This NCSIMUL MACHINE reseller specializes in the education sector. It offers three types of software, two of which were developed in-house: VNUC (3-axis NC training system for all types of controllers), VNUM (training system for machine maintenance) and NCSIMUL MACHINE for machining simulation. Three thousand sites, schools and universities, use the company's solutions in China, representing 80 percent of the education market. PHIC has offices in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenyang, and has a workforce of around 100 people, 30 percent of whom are engineers. SPRING has developed a special educational version, NCSIMUL SOLUTIONS-PHIC that will be deployed on all education sites using NC machine tools in China.

SAEILO (Tokyo, Japan). The company is one of SPRING Technologies' historic reseller partners, working with NCSIMUL SOLUTIONS for over fifteen years. Today, SAEILO has set up a team dedicated solely to the sale of NCSIMUL MACHINE and associated services, making it the most active reseller in the APA region, with some one hundred Japanese customers, including, for example, Canon for machining camera lens bodies, and Kawazaki Heavy Industry for machining complex aeronautics parts. Via its dedicated CAD/CAM team and its machine-tool reseller business, SAEILO supports all process needs, offering custom solutions.

SIMTEK (Chennai, India). The company has a workforce of around 100, is an exclusive reseller of Mastercam CAD/CAM software, and has been reselling NCSIMUL SOLUTIONS since 2015. SIMTEK's goal is to be able to offer Indian manufacturers a package of innovative solutions and is currently adapting NCSIMUL SOLUTIONS to its local market.

