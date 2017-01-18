Steel Tube Expands Operations

Along with their recent expansion they have hired Steve Davis as the head of quality and safety.

Steel Tube, Inc. (Statesville, OH) has recently completed a multi-million dollar expansion that will move them forward for years to come, increased focus on quality and safety is a natural response to expansion and scaling of manufacturing businesses. They have also announced the appointment of Canton, OH native Steve Davis to head their quality and safety department.

“Premium quality and special manufacturing services have been our main competitive differentiators for 25 years,” stated Mike Lazenby, the chief operating officer. “We are pleased to have Steve as part of our management team. He brings a wealth of manufacturing experience and will add another dimension with respect to product quality and safe working environment.”

Born and raised in Canton, Steve has lived and worked in Ohio, California, Arizona and North Carolina. His career in manufacturing spans 33 years, including both small companies and large corporate environments. He is also an entrepreneur and has owned and operated two small businesses.

“The recent expansion brings with it the opportunity to examine fresh perspectives related to quality and safety. These guys already have a fantastic reputation for quality and I am looking forward to building on that,” stated Davis. “My first order of business will be to establish quality standards related to our new UV coating line, tube cutting, and end-finishing/deburring technology as well as safety procedures for material handling in their expanded warehouse. These policies and procedures will be readily available on our website in an effort to provide customers transparency and confidence in our manufacturing process.”

