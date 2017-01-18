Superior Tube and Fine Tubes Appoint New Sales Managers

Mark A Boyle, Andrew Millett and Matthew Jablonsky have joined their sales management team.

Superior Tube Company (Collegeville, PA) and Fine Tubes Ltd. (Plymouth, UK), global leaders in precision tubing for critical applications, are pleased to announce three key additions to their sales management team. Mark A Boyle has been appointed to the position of the global aerospace market manager and will be based at Superior Tube’s head office in Collegeville, PA, as will Andrew Millett who has been named the sales manager for the Americas, while Matthew Jablonsky joins as the regional sales manager, based in Houston, TX.

Reporting to Brian Mercer, the director of global sales and marketing, Boyle will be responsible for directing strategy and driving the growth of the companies’ global aerospace business. He joins with 20 years of aerospace experience gained in a variety of positions, including with Rolls-Royce where he was the vice president of business development, for all MRO facilities in the Americas and later managed the global helicopter engine market’s customer support function.

After leaving Rolls-Royce, he worked with TIMET, a major titanium producer, as the commercial director and subsequently the director of sales for marketing and business development at Spirit Aerosystems. Most recently he has worked for Greene, Tweed, a specialist manufacturer of thermoplastic composite products. A Chartered Management Accountant (CMA) he also holds a Business Management degree from Glasgow Caledonian University.

Boyle stated, “Superior Tube and Fine Tubes have an enviable reputation built over many decades for producing world-class tubing solutions for aerospace, nuclear and other key Industries. I look forward to sharing our strong value proposition with our aerospace community.”

Andrew Millett also reports to Mercer and is responsible for developing and managing the execution of a sales strategy that expands their footprint in the United States, Canada and South America. An accomplished sales manager who has worked in both North America and Europe, Millet was previously the medical accounts manager for Johnson Matthey, a UK-based multinational. Prior to that, he was the commercial market manager at Plymouth Tube Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree from Drexel University.

“I’m very pleased to join Superior Tube and Fine Tubes. Both have excellent reputations for innovation and product quality. I’m really looking forward to contributing to increasing their market share across the Americas,” Millett said.

As the regional sales manager, Matthew Jablonsky will develop relationships with existing and prospective customers from across the Houston region and promote the added value that Superior Tube and Fine Tubes offer to their clients. A senior sales professional with over 10 years of experience and a specialization in technical products for the energy sector, he was most recently responsible for outside sales at PAC Stainless, distributors of stainless steel tubes, pipes and fittings. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University.

“I am very excited and honored to join the team at Superior Tube and Fine Tubes. My goal is to deeply penetrate the U.S. Gulf Coast oil and gas market and further educate our customers on our expertise and capabilities and I look forward to growing our footprint in this dynamic marketplace, and having a noticeable impact on the sales volume in this region,” Jablonsky commented.

Mercer added, “We’re delighted that Mark, Andrew and Matthew have joined the sales team. Each has a depth of experience that we feel certain will prove to be of great value to us as we continue to expand our business, both in the Americas and globally, across all of our key markets.”

www.superiortube.com, www.finetubes.co.uk