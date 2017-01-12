TechSolve Appoints New Senior Management

Rick Gambaccini is their new chief commercial officer.

Manufacturing and healthcare consultancy TechSolve (Cincinnati, OH) has announced the appointment of Rick Gambaccini as their new chief commercial officer. He was hired to oversee the development and commercialization of the company’s next generation of new products and services that will assist the area’s manufacturers in this rapidly changing age of digital manufacturing.

New product development has been one of the key focus areas under their new president, David Linger. “While best known for our process improvement expertise, our machine monitoring software applications, VizProduct® and our Minimum Quantity Lubrication System have the potential to greatly improve how manufacturers go to business today,” explains Linger. “Gambaccini is an experienced commercial leader, with a proven track record of prioritizing business needs, delivering innovative products and services, and collaboratively guiding organizations to become better.”

Gambaccini holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from The Citadel, with over 20 years of industry experience, leading businesses and delivering new to world and new to market product innovation. He has proven himself as a business leader, product innovation leader and sales leader at organizations such as Campbell Hausfeld, Milwaukee Electric Tool, Black & Decker, and Boston Scientific.

“I am excited to be part of this team, as manufacturing has been near and dear to me for the majority of my career,” said Gambaccini. “Due to my past affiliation with TechSolve member Campbell Hausfeld, I am no stranger to our mission and I certainly recognize the crucial roles we play as a manufacturing center of excellence in advanced machining and digital manufacturing. I look forward to the opportunity our team has to help guide, shape, and most importantly lead our regions manufacturing efforts.”

“The manufacturing industry is evolving rapidly,” he added. “This company has a 34-year history of being recognized as a regional and national manufacturing technology leader. I recognize that history and have the passion and knowledge to expand that leadership through developing innovative and cutting edge products and services for the 21st century manufacturer.”

