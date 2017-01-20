TigerStop Hires New CEO

Rakesh Sridharan is their new chief executive officer of worldwide operations.

TigerStop LLC (Vancouver, WA) announced they have hired Rakesh Sridharan as their new chief executive officer of worldwide operations. “2016 was the strongest year in our 21-year history,” explains Spencer Dick, the company’s founder. “Rakesh has come aboard at just the right time to help guide our tremendous growth, ensuring that we continue to provide exceptional products and service on all fronts. We feel very lucky that someone with his skills, experiences and past successes has chosen to join our team.”

As the founder and a board member, Dick will focus on his true passion of new product innovation to bring the next generation of TigerStop products to market.

Sridharan comes to TigerStop from Leatherman Tool Group, where initially he was their vice president of operations and most recently the president of their subsidiary company LED LENSER out of Germany. Prior to joining Leatherman, he worked for Toro Company (Bloomington, MN), a market-leading maker of lawn care equipment with 2016 revenues of $2.4 billion. He was responsible for starting Toro’s first foreign operations in Mexico and within four years the operation covered over half a million sq ft and employed nearly 3,000 personnel.

Sridharan holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering, a Master’s Degree in Manufacturing Management, and a Master’s in Business Administration. He has concentrated on lean manufacturing technologies and has a successful background in implementing and making “Lean” part of a company’s culture. With TigerStop’s focus on lean solutions, he makes an ideal partner to ensure their culture and mission are in a state of continuous improvement.

“I am honored and privileged to join this team and continue the mission, vision and values of the founder Spencer Dick,” stated Sridharan. “I’m excited to work with our leaders, talented employees and dedicated partners in the U.S. and around the world to create greater value. I look forward to working on strategies to grow our company, continuing to innovate new products and better serving our customers.” He brings a deep understanding of the importance of manufacturing to the economy and to the communities where manufacturers do business. Sridharan is uniquely suited to leading the company towards their mission of empowering local manufacturers and their communities to compete globally.

www.tigerstop.com