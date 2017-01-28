Tube Bending for Automotive Systems

The CNC 80 E TB MR tube bending machine from Schwarze-Robitec uses a disconnecting device integrated into the bending tool to bend and separate tube components at random lengths in a single step, reducing production times and decreasing scrap material up to 90 percent.

The high-performance CNC 80 E TB MR tube bending machine from Schwarze-Robitec America Inc. (Big Rapids, MI) is ideal for the series production of tube systems commonly used in the automotive industry. The machine is equipped with innovative tool solutions and was developed in close cooperation with the customer. A disconnecting device integrated into the bending tool makes it possible to bend and separate tube components at random lengths in a single step. Benefits include a decrease in scrap material up to 90 percent and clearly reduced production times. An additional highlight of the machine is the intuitive CNC system that prepares the next process step as the current process step is being performed for the most efficient overall operation.

Schwarze-Robitec America Inc., 18770 Windingbrook Road, Big Rapids, MI 49307, 231-598-9125, Fax: 231-598-9097, us-sales@schwarze-robitec.com, schwarze-robitec.com.