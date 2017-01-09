UPM Launches New Website

Their website has been completely redesigned incorporating many new materials, processing capabilities, and geographic locations.

United Performance Metals (UPM; Hamilton, OH) has announced the launch of their newly redesigned website, www.upmet.com. The website has been completely redesigned and incorporates many new materials, new processing capabilities, and additional geographic locations. These updates are the result of the company’s recent integration with Aerodyne Alloys (Windsor, CT), Vulcanium (Northbrook, IL) and Plus Ten Stainless (Benicia, CA).

Included in the new website is the video shown below explaining the company integration.

