UPM Launches New Website

Their website has been completely redesigned incorporating many new materials, processing capabilities, and geographic locations.

January 9, 2017

United Performance Metals (UPM; Hamilton, OH) has announced the launch of their newly redesigned website, www.upmet.com. The website has been completely redesigned and incorporates many new materials, new processing capabilities, and additional geographic locations.  These updates are the result of the company’s recent integration with Aerodyne Alloys (Windsor, CT), Vulcanium (Northbrook, IL) and Plus Ten Stainless (Benicia, CA).

Included in the new website is the video shown below explaining the company integration.

www.upmet.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
January 8 - 14, 2017
Alabama Robotics Technology Park – Tanner, AL
Clean Air Academy
January 17 - 18, 2017
RoboVent – Sterling Heights, MI
Dallas Technical Center Open House
February 1, 2017
Mazak Dallas Technical Center – Southlake, TX
Fundamentals of Titanium
February 9, 2017
Mobile, AL
DMG MORI Open House
February 14 - 18, 2017
DECKEL MAHO Pfronten – Pfronten, Germany
See All Events »
Social Media