Versatile, Compact Laser Tube Cutting

The VCL-T100 from Mazak Optonics utilizes Direct Diode Laser technology and includes a fiber delivery system and a generator that offers unique advantages including more efficient operation.

Mazak Optonics Corporation (Elgin, IL) offers their Versatile Compact Laser-Tube 100 system that utilizes Direct Diode Laser technology to deliver higher efficiency and reliability than traditional fiber or other solid state laser generation systems. Engineered and produced in North America at the company’s manufacturing campus in Florence, KY, the VCL-T100 is an affordable tube production laser that is the first in a series of machines to be designed and built in North America to meet the specific demands of the local market:

The system is designed as a cost effective solution for low to mid-volume tube components up to 4 in round, 3 in square and standard lengths up to 12 ft (24 ft optional).

This versatile machine also cuts flat sheets up to 20 in x 24 in and ¼ in thick.

The VCL-T100 utilizes Direct Diode Laser technology, the next generation of solid state laser technology, and includes a fiber delivery system and a generator that offers unique advantages including more efficient operation. Direct Diode lasers deliver better performance when cutting aluminum as compared to other technologies, and also offer enhanced modular flexibility over fiber laser generators.

Mazak Optonics Corporation, 2725 Galvin Court, Elgin, IL 60124, 847-252-4500, sales@mazaklaser.com, www.mazakoptonics.com.