Wire Bending Redefined

Fully customizable and affordable, the D.I.Wire PRO from Pensa Labs bridges the gap between time-consuming hand bending and expensive large-scale, mass production CNC wire bending.

Pensa Labs (Brooklyn, NY) has launched their new D.I.Wire PRO CNC wire bender that offers the kind of power, speed, and precision never thought possible from a desktop machine. Originally built as a design solution for the invention firm’s prototyping needs, this next generation wire bender has a patented bend mechanism that delivers smooth, tight radius curves: from fine orthodontic retainer wire to 3/16 in stainless steel parts applicable to jets, cars, home appliances, furniture, robotics and more. “Customers told us that they wanted to be able to perform smooth, 180 deg bends in a wider variety of materials and diameters,” said Marco Perry, the co-founder of Pensa Labs. “This machine satisfies that need and provides professional-level precision and accuracy in the process.”

D.I.Wire PRO bends wire diameters ranging from 0.028 in to 0.1875 in stainless steel (and more) up to 180 deg, making it a versatile tool for rapid prototyping and short-run production. Fully customizable but affordable, the D.I.Wire PRO bridges the gap between time-consuming hand bending and expensive large-scale, mass production CNC wire bending. “Now, shops don’t have to stop and setup a full-fledged production machine to bend out a few parts,” added Perry. “This machine really opens up a world of new possibilities for fab shops, especially when combining it with other digital fabrication equipment.”

The D.I.Wire PRO machine measures 16.25 in x 11.25 in x 13 in (41cm x 29 cm x 33 cm). Its software allows for direct control from a machine level up via a GUI or G-code, including custom calibrations and compensation controls. The SVG file interpreter allows a shop to adjust the scale and resolution of their bends or tweak their shape using an interactive interface. Connect it to a computer with a USB, load the wire, and bend the desired shape in under a minute.

Pensa Labs, 20 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201, 718-855-5354, www.pensalabs.com.