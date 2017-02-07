Advanced Workholding for High Precision Grinding

SMW Autoblok (Wheeling, IL), a global leader in the workholding and clamping industry, will be featuring the expanded SRG Grinding Steady Rest lineup at HOUSTEX 2017 in booth 1721.

Specifically designed to support shaft type work pieces on grinding machines, the SRG Steady Rests are ideal for crankshaft and camshaft applications. Multiple new sizes are available, providing a clamping diameter range of 12 mm to 136 mm.

Horizontal and vertical fine adjustments of the grinding center make high precision grinding possible. In combination with the retractable arms, these allow for rapid set up, making this unique steady rest suitable for follow down grinding as well. As with many of the company’s steady rest designs, the SRG line also features a port for compressed air, stroke control and central lubrication.

They will also introduce the Chuck Switching System (CCS) to the North American market. Designed for quick changeover of workholding on CNC turning machines, standardized adapter parts allow the use of different kinds of workholding (for example 2-jaw chucks, 3-jaw chucks, collet chucks, mandrels and manual fixtures) with the same system.

Changing a chuck with CCS takes minutes. A turn of the key connects any workholding device to the machine spindle as well as to the drawtube of the actuating cylinder. The hardened and precision ground and adapter parts ensure the highest repeatability and changeover accuracy. A large through hole and a visual control for the locking status add to the unit’s versatility. The CCS can be installed onto new machines or can be retrofitted to any existing CNC lathe.

The CCS is now available for ASA spindles A6, A8, A11 and for cylindrical spindles for diameters Z170, Z220, Z300.

SMW Autoblok, 285 Egidi Drive, Wheeling, IL 60090, 847-215-0591, Fax: 847-215-0594, www.smwautoblok.com.