A Clean Slate

Because both soils and metals change during metal finishing, industrial metal cleaning demands reliability that a surface is free of lubricants, oils and other imperfections so it is clean enough for further operations. Here are some new cleaners that help shops meet that demand.

Green and Clean VOC-Free Solvent

New Metalnox solvent blends from KYZEN consistently deliver desirable cleaning performance on a wide range of soils, including oils, greases, waxes and other fluids.

Quickly Restore Stainless Steel and Other Metalworking Surfaces

The ReStore Kit from Madison Chemical quickly restores stainless steel surfaces, including those marked up during equipment installation and repair. Users can clean, etch, remove surface oxides, and prepare a wide variety of metal surfaces.