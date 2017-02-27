Accurately Measure Workholding Grip Force in Machine Shops

The Digital Grip Force Analyzer Software and Kit (PC Version) from Kitagawa North-Tech comes bundled as a complete kit, with rugged carrying case, super powerful Bluetooth dongle loaded with PC analyzer software, digital load meter, and the traditional handheld pendant for manual diagnostics, testing and measurement.

Kitagawa North-Tech, Inc. (Schaumburg, IL) introduces their new Digital Grip Force Analyzer Software and Kit (PC Version) for machine tool users and machine shops. The gripping force provided by this workholding and chucking system is paramount to successfully machining high quality parts. It is often the single largest reason why a machine tool user encounters a variety of issues hindering productivity, performance, reliability and accuracy of the workholding. One common issue is parts slipping in the chuck, which in turn reduces cycle times, productivity and profits and causes safety issues. Determining gripping force of the workholding in CNC lathes and turning centers has always been difficult for machine tool users, until now.

This new software and kit allows users to easily, accurately and quickly analyze and measure grip force performance of their CNC lathes and turning centers via a desktop PC, laptop or tablet. If gripping force issues exist, users can take proactive and corrective measures to identify and solve these problems with this system. To download a free version of the Digital Grip Force Analyzer please click here .

The software PC version comes bundled as a complete kit, with rugged carrying case, super powerful Bluetooth dongle loaded with PC analyzer software, digital load meter, and the traditional handheld pendant for manual diagnostics, testing and measurement. The complete kit is available for purchase from a distributor or channel partner. It is suggested that every machine shop can benefit from this indispensable tool and should have at least one or two of these software kits available for everyday testing, monitoring and troubleshooting.

The software is easily installed onto the PC or laptop via the super powerful Bluetooth dongle. Once installed, the user clicks the Bluetooth icon on the laptop screen and then pushes the Bluetooth icon on the Digital Grip Force Load Meter to initiate connectivity. The Digital Load Meter will start flashing and, once found by the laptop, it will then quickly connect as indicated via the button on the screen that was flashing red, but is now flashing green. This confirms that the Digital Grip Force Load Meter is now successfully connected to the laptop via the USB. A ring magnet is mounted to the mag, based and centered on the load meter in the CNC machine. This communicates the tachometer on the machine is now active and the user can proceed with testing their lathe or turning centers. Once the user inputs the required data and starts run test, the software will compile a G-code program to run the test on the machine. Once the test has run and is completed, the software will then plot on the PC screen the actual gripping force of the machine at all rpm that have been entered. It’s that simple.

The Home Page Tab is the software’s main screen for operators with easy to navigate tabs, which includes Machine Parameters, Settings, Diagnostics and an About section tab. The Machine Parameters Tab lets users input information regarding the specific machine and application, such as number of spindles, gear pages, maximum rpm settings, and G-code addresses for dwells. The Settings Tab displays grip force in newtons, kilograms force, or pound-force. It also has settings to disable or enable data collection and create and save a sensor log file. The Diagnostics tab provides users the actual live reading of the software connected to the sensor. This is where communication from the sensor and software takes place.

