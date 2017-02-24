How Additive Multi-Tasking Resets the Bar in Advanced Machining

The new compact Mazak VC-500 AM HYBRID Multi-Tasking machine combines full 5-axis capability and additive technology to revolutionize product design, reduce time to market and cut research and development costs.

Settling for the old way of doing things doesn’t cut it in today’s competitive economy. Shops need technology that grows with technology in ways that allow them to explore new areas of business, and Mazak Corporation (Florence, KY) continues to reset the bar when it comes to advanced machining technology. While multi-tasking machines are undoubtedly powerful on their own, they are further enhanced by the incorporation of additive manufacturing (AM) technologies. Designed and manufactured in Florence, the new compact Mazak VC-500 AM HYBRID Multi-Tasking machine combines full 5-axis capability and additive technology to revolutionize product design, reduce time to market and cut research and development costs. Ideal for manufacturers who require optimum part finish and high accuracy, the VC-500 AM machine quickly and easily builds part features to near net shape faster than other comparable systems. This concept is highly productive without wasting expensive material and losing time by subtracting large amounts of metal from a solid material using normal multi-tasking machining technology.

Constructed on a simple, compact 5-axis platform, the VC-500 AM is very cost effective and accommodates a wide range of part sizes and shapes, making it well-suited for educational institutions and research and development facilities as well. It can machine parts up to 19.7 in diameter, 12 in tall and up to 440 lb. The additive cladding head can work in the same machining area, depending on the application and location of the features of the part. The HYBRID approach combines all the advantages of additive and subtractive manufacturing in a single machine, providing high quality surface finishes and desirable high outputs of subtractive machining with additive manufacturing’s ability to produce complex, intricate and delicate parts. Hybrid multi-tasking machines can apply multiple materials on to the same piece to generate features that are harder and/or lighter than the base material of the workpiece.

The VC-500 AM offers users geometric freedom vis-a-vis direct metal deposition that allows for both additive and subtractive machining capabilities in a single setup. The laser cladding heads of the machine reside side-by- side with the subtractive machining spindle. The two interchangeable laser cladding heads provide options for high rate and fine metal deposition. While subtractive roughing operations remove large amounts of material and finishing ones lesser amounts, these two laser cladding heads perform the opposite to rough or fine build part features. They can also be manually switched out in the spindle to complete the desired additive operation. The fine cladding head deposits a 0.039 in diameter bead onto a workpiece, while the rough cladding head deposits a 0.118 in diameter bead. The roughing cladding head deposits material more quickly and has shorter cycle times, while the fine cladding head delivers higher quality geometric shapes.

During operation, the machine uses fiber laser heat to melt the chosen metal powder that will be used to grow the near-net-shape 3D forms. The cladding head applies the molten material layer by layer, all of which solidify as the desired part surface or features grows. The laser cladding heads can also be used to coat chosen sections of the part with metal, allowing the machine to repair worn or damaged high value components. Once the part features are grown to near net shapes, the VC-500 AM then applies one or more of its advanced subtractive processes, including turning, milling and drilling, to complete the part. When the additive manufacturing nozzle is not in use, it is protected by a door to seal out dust and debris. This cover prevents damage to the AM nozzle and therefore limits required maintenance and necessary down time.

Another new member of Mazak’s additive machine family is the VARIAXIS j-600 AM (Additive Manufacturing) Vertical Machining Center, which features an innovative Wire Arc-type metal deposition system that takes the additive process to whole new levels in terms of speed, allowing shops to quickly and easily grow part features then employ the machine’s advanced 5-axis multi-surface subtractive capabilities to produce high-precision parts complete in single setups. The VARIAXIS j-600 AM’s Wire Arc system incorporates a standard wire arc-welding head mounted on the machine’s headstock to deposit material layer by layer and grow near-net-shape 3D forms. The system deposits material faster because it uses wire instead of metal power.

Machines capable of both additive and subtractive operations can significantly slash production time and conserve large amounts of expensive raw materials typically machined away when parts are completely produced using only subtractive operations. Plus, they reduce the number of machines required in a facility and save floor space. The VARIAXIS j-600AM also features a 12,000 rpm B-axis tilt spindle and C-axis indexing table. The machine is well suited for a wide variety of applications, including the production and repair of aerospace parts, molds and dies and oil-drilling components so that these parts retain their original durability and wear resistant properties.

Mazak has also introduced their new INTEGREX i-200S AM (Additive Manufacturing) that combines an innovative multi-laser deposition system with subtractive capabilities. Shops can not only turn, mill and drill, but also build part features and perform laser marking all on the same machine and in single setups for “done in one” production. The INTEGREX i-200S AM excels in challenging applications, such as aerospace components, metal cladding for chemical plant valves, and the repair of dies and turbine blades. Ideal for the production of mid-size complex components, the machine makes it possible to quickly and easily grow part features. This capability significantly slashes production time and conserves large amounts of expensive raw materials typically machined away when parts are completely produced using only subtractive operations.

In addition to its two turning spindles and milling turret, the INTEGREX i-200S AM features dual laser cladding heads/additive manufacturing nozzles that provide options for both high and fine rates of metal deposition. Essentially, the two cladding heads complement each other much like roughing and finishing tools work together in common chip making operations. The cladding heads reside in the tool magazine with the machine’s automatic tool changer that loads/unloads them into/from the milling turret as needed. During operation, the machine uses fiber laser heat to melt the chosen metal powder that will be used to the grow near-net-shape 3D forms. The cladding heads apply the molten material layer by layer, each of which solidifies as the desired part surface or features grows. Once the part features are grown to near net shapes, the INTEGREX i-200S AM then applies one or more of its advanced subtractive operations, including full 5-axis milling, turning, hobbing and contouring, to process the part complete.

