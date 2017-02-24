Additive Precision Grinding

Elb-America's additive hybrid millGrind machine combines grinding, milling and the option of laser deposition welding in a single machine, saving not only equipment costs, but also valuable changing and retooling time.

Elb-America, Inc. (Charlotte, NC), the importer and U.S. subsidiary of Elb-Schliff Werkzeugmaschinen, GmbH (Aschaffenburg, Germany), has advanced innovative precision grinding technology with their additive hybrid millGrind machine that combines grinding, milling and the option of laser deposition welding in a single machine, saving not only equipment costs, but also valuable changing and retooling time. The optional laser head can also be conveniently exchanged into the machine via a tool changer in order to realize the functions of laser hardening, marking and additive material deposition welding. “Our hybrid machine has been on the market for one year now and has already achieved very good results with users in terms of additive manufacturing support,” says Dr.Markus Stanik, the managing director of Elb-Schliff.

He sees this machine being used primarily in the aerospace and supplier industry, as well as for tool and mold making, where specific components are pre-machined in a first step and then ground to spec. “Laser deposition welding is a very accurate and quick method for metal welding and thus, of course, particularly suitable for precision components in aircraft manufacturing,” noted Dr. Stanik, who is familiar with the advantages this hybrid process offers. “The two manufacturing processes perfectly complement each other on a hybrid CNC machine. Hybrid machining helps us boost additive manufacturing to a new level of precision.” Grinding is particularly economical where difficult materials such as those containing nickel and its superalloys must be machined. The millGrind system uses conventional abrasives with superabrasive capabilities, with XYZ resolution of 0.1 micron.

