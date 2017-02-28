Advanced Robotic Applications

The unique capabilities of the innovative AURA collaborative robot from Comau will demonstrate the ever-changing future of automation in a variety of applications.

February 28, 2017

In Booth 1650, Comau LLC (Royal Oak, MI) will unveil their newest automation solution and will also feature several robotic applications that utilize the innovative AURA collaborative robot, the Rebel-S SCARA robot, the Racer5 robot, and a large palletizing robot. Each robot will demonstrate unique capabilities that can be applied to a variety of industries. Visitors will not only have the opportunity to witness these industrial robots in action, they will also discover the new enhanced technologies of the entire robotic portfolio and explore the ever-changing future of automation in a number of different trades.

 

Comau LLC, 2800 West 14 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48073, 248-353-8888, www.comau.com.

Social Media