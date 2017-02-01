Advanced Toolholders and Workholding

New extended reach and hydraulic toolholders, CNC accessories and magnetic workholding systems from Techniks can reduce setup time and change-over time by 50 percent and handle load capacities up to 6,600 lb.

In Booth 1303, Techniks Inc. (Indianapolis, IN) will be exhibiting alongside their local sales agent Tom Paine Group (Mansfield, TX) to showcase the latest additions to their vast array of toolholders and CNC accessories, featuring their new extended reach and hydraulic toolholders, as well as a broader range of magnetic workholding solutions, including:

Extended Reach Toolholders

CAT40 and CAT50

Collet chucks, face mill arbors, end mill holders

Available in 6 in to 12 in

Hydraulic Chucks

CAT, BT, HSK

In-spindle tool changes capable with quick-change wrench

T.I.R. of 0.0001 in

30 mm and 70 mm Magnetic Workholding Chucks

Magnetic chucks specifically built for thin or thick material

Reduce setup time and change-over time by 50 percent

Machine freely on 5-sides

Magnetic Lifters

3.5X maximum rating for safety

Excellent for lifting flat and round stock

Load capacity up to 6,600 lb

Techniks Inc., 9930 East 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46236, 800-597-3921, Fax: 877-776-9994, info@techniksusa.com, www.techniksusa.com.