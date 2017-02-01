Advanced Toolholders and Workholding
New extended reach and hydraulic toolholders, CNC accessories and magnetic workholding systems from Techniks can reduce setup time and change-over time by 50 percent and handle load capacities up to 6,600 lb.
In Booth 1303, Techniks Inc. (Indianapolis, IN) will be exhibiting alongside their local sales agent Tom Paine Group (Mansfield, TX) to showcase the latest additions to their vast array of toolholders and CNC accessories, featuring their new extended reach and hydraulic toolholders, as well as a broader range of magnetic workholding solutions, including:
Extended Reach Toolholders
- CAT40 and CAT50
- Collet chucks, face mill arbors, end mill holders
- Available in 6 in to 12 in
Hydraulic Chucks
- CAT, BT, HSK
- In-spindle tool changes capable with quick-change wrench
- T.I.R. of 0.0001 in
30 mm and 70 mm Magnetic Workholding Chucks
- Magnetic chucks specifically built for thin or thick material
- Reduce setup time and change-over time by 50 percent
- Machine freely on 5-sides
Magnetic Lifters
- 3.5X maximum rating for safety
- Excellent for lifting flat and round stock
- Load capacity up to 6,600 lb
Techniks Inc., 9930 East 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46236, 800-597-3921, Fax: 877-776-9994, info@techniksusa.com, www.techniksusa.com.
0 Comments