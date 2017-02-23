Affordable 3D Metal Printing for Small Shops

The ORLAS CREATOR metal additive manufacturing machine from O.R. Lasertechnology is ideal for small and medium shops competing in the jewelry, dentistry and medical sectors, as well as for smaller engineering firms and laboratories.

O.R. Lasertechnology Inc. (Elk Grove Village, IL) has unveiled their new ORLAS CREATOR metal additive manufacturing machine, an affordable direct metal additive manufacturing platform and ecosystem that is ideal for small and medium shops, where metal AM has tremendous potential in the jewelry, dentistry, and medical sectors, as well as for smaller engineering firms and laboratories. This machine uses an innovative blade design that ensures smooth operation and increased build speeds to produce parts up to 30 percent faster with resolution that is comparable with higher spec machines on the market. It also utilizes an open cartridge materials handling system that can be supplied by O.R. Laser or others.

Highlights of the ORLAS CREATOR include:

Superior speed and productivity: The unique circular-build platform design enables up to 30 percent faster production speeds when compared with comparable platforms. These speeds are facilitated by a proprietary, rotation-led precision coater blade.

Flexible process capabilities: Users can individually customize key process parameters provided by the machine’s open platform strategy and comprehensive software suite to negate the need for third-party software.

Cloud manufacturing: Tablet-based remote control and monitoring of multiple machines enables the active monitoring of key process parameters from any location.

Comprehensive solution: This system is a comprehensive additive manufacturing solution that incorporates in-house developed software, innovative hardware and remote process control.

Outstanding price / performance ratio: This machine is a very competitively priced, high-end system for additive manufacturing of a wide range of metal products, providing the quickest ever route from product concept to market launch: metal designs can be realized in only a few hours without the investment of tooling. The system allows tool-free manufacturing of high quality metal parts directly from CAD data.

High quality laser: A 250 W fiber laser provides exceptional beam quality and power stability to guarantee optimum and consistent processing conditions for production of the highest quality parts.

ORLAS CREATOR specifications include:

General

Building Volume: Ø 100 mm x 110 mm

Reservoir Volume: Ø 110 mm x 110 mm

Coater: Rotation led precision coater

Gas connection: Gas connection for protection gas, i.e. argon

Optics

Laser Type: Yb fiber laser

Laser Power: 250 W

Wavelength: 1070 nm

Lens: Precision-F-Theta-Lens

Scan Speed: Positioning speed: up to 20 m/s Operating speed: up to 6 m/s

Electronics

Power Consumption: max 10 A

Power Supply: 90 up to 246 V (47 up to 63 Hz)

Dimensions

System: 717 mm x 858 mm x 1794 mm

Machine opening: 450 mm x 180 mm

Recommended install space: min 900 mm x 900 mm x 2,000 mm

Weight: 350 kg

Other

Software: CREATOR User Interface, ORLAS SUITE application 3D Printing

Optional Accessories: Laser module 250 W, Powder conveyor, Customized coater

O.R. Lasertechnology Inc., 1420 Howard Street, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, 847-593-5711, www.or-laser.com.