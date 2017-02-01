Affordable Wireless Shop Floor Tech

The WiFi USB Connect from Shop Floor Automations is a wireless USB solution for the manufacturing shop floor that serves as a stress-free and frugal shop upgrade.

In Booth 1616, Shop Floor Automations, Inc. (SFA; La Mesa, CA) will have many hardware and software solutions to increase productivity and OEE on manufacturing shop floors. One such device that will be on display is smaller than an iPhone, but will make a big technological impact on manufacturing shop floors. The WiFi USB Connect is a wireless USB solution for the manufacturing shop floor that serves as a stress-free and frugal shop upgrade. It emulates a USB stick, allowing the sharing of data from a PC to machines. No drivers are required: after a quick web configuration, a machinist can plug it in and it’s ready to go. Floppy drive emulators and CNC machines with a USB port will now have wireless capabilities. Different transfer modes to customize storage solutions will also be available. Set the WiFi USB Connect to rename, move, or delete files after transfer. Data sources will include network shares, email, FTP, SMB, and cloud services.

One of the most valuable benefits of this device is that the machinist will be able to see the files at their machine on the USB as soon as they are added to shared folder. No more walking to the programmer or having to find them for answers needed ASAP. Data can be stored on a remote PC or locally in the device’s memory, with the device itself providing up to 128 MB of storage. Also, a wireless connection to the shared folder will eliminate cabling needs for control.

Shop Floor Automations, Inc., 5360 Jackson Drive, Suite 202, La Mesa, CA 91942-6003, 619-461-4000, www.shopfloorautomations.com.