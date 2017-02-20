Automated Rapid Quoting and Model Building of Metal Printed Parts

Rapid Quote from Linear AMS is an innovative and interactive online service that permits users to upload 3D CAD models, explore design iterations and build cost models with the assistance of the country’s leading 3D printing service bureau.

In the rapidly expanding marketplace of metal additive manufacturing, thousands of machines are being put in place as many thousands of users struggle for success in printing parts. Building on nearly 12 years of metal AM experience, Linear AMS (Livonia, MI) is strengthening the metal AM supply chain with Rapid Quote, an innovative and interactive online service that permits users to upload 3D CAD models, explore design iterations and build cost models with the assistance of the country’s leading 3D printing service bureau. Uploading a CAD model to Linear AMS through Rapid Quote not only connects a shop directly to the country’s most experienced metal AM service bureau, it allows them to adjust their model as much as they want, with automated and accurate cost quotes for each iteration, all without going back and forth with a sales representative. Problem areas are identified and options are suggested quickly to speed up rework. Configuring all of the alternatives that a shop wants to review with cost information greatly expands their options and can save them hours, if not days, in eliminating guesswork.

The potential for cost savings and process improvement are significant. Rapid Quote allows users all of the independence they want, with the ability to tap into Linear’s expertise at any point in the process. “Metal additive manufacturing is not only tearing up the rule book where design is concerned, it is remaking the supply chain by bringing on-demand manufacturing closer to everyday reality,” notes John Tenbusch, the founder and vice president of Linear AMS. “Getting real-time quotes, while at the same time improving part features, tolerances, and design for manufacturability, will profoundly change and improve customer businesses.” The ability to highlight any causes for concern on the CAD model allows the consideration of a number of design choices, all before production begins.

The same digital CAD file powers the Linear AMS metal AM equipment to streamline design through production, including process traceability and even material selection. “Add our capacity and experience, and the quote becomes much more reliable and the process that much more efficient,” adds Tenbusch.

