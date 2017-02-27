Automatically Measure Large Stampings, Sheet Metal Parts and More

The SNAP DM350 Large Area Digital Measuring System from RAM can identify and automatically measure parts placed anywhere within its expansive measuring range.

February 27, 2017

RAM Optical Instrumentation (Rochester, NY) offers their new SNAP™ DM350 Large Area Digital Measuring System that pairs QVI® large-field-of-view optical technology with a proven motorized transport for automatic measurement of large parts or groups of parts up to 350 mm x 350 mm. The SNAP DM350 system can identify and automatically measure parts placed anywhere within its expansive measuring range. A high speed transport and capable software allows the system to increase throughput 2X to 10X for measurement of parts and features such as stampings, sheet metal, and circuit boards.

RAM Optical Instrumentation, 850 Hudson Avenue, Rochester, NY 14621, 585-758-1300, raminfo@qvii.com, www.qvii.com/ram.

