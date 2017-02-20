Basic Mill End Mills that are Anything but Basic

The Basic Mill from Haimer is ideal for slotting, trochoidal milling, steep ramping and even plunging in stainless steel, alloy steel, cast iron, aluminum and general steels.

Haimer USA, LLC (Villa Park, IL) introduces their newest line of end mills, the Basic Mill. This series of solid carbide end mills is created with H6 shank tolerances using cutting edge geometries with an unequal flute and helix design that reduces vibration while machining. The Basic Mill can be used in almost all material, including stainless steel, alloy steel, cast iron, aluminum and general steels.

Despite its name, the performance of this end mill is anything but basic, as it is capable of aggressive roughing machining strategies that include slotting, trochoidal milling, steep ramping and even plunging. Available in inch and metric, a full complement of radii and flute lengths, and with or without Safe-Lock™shanks, the Basic Mill series is the do-it-all end mill for the shop.

Haimer USA, LLC, 134 Hill Street, Villa Park, IL 60181, 630-833-1500, www.haimer-usa.com.