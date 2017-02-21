BIG KAISER and Team Penske Form Technical Alliance

Team Penske will now use BIG KAISER technology for machining parts for their Ford Fusions and Mustangs used in NASCAR racing.

BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc. (Hoffman Estates, IL) announced that they have formed a technical alliance with NASCAR’s Team Penske. As the “Official Performance Technical Partner of Team Penske,” BIG KAISER will bring their most advanced technology to Team Penske in order to maximize production capacity.

Under the terms of the new multi-year agreement, they will provide Team Penske with their latest CNC tool holding, presetting and boring equipment for use within the team’s machining department that produces elements used on its Ford Fusions racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and its Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The high-precision boring equipment will significantly increase precision while reducing time and waste of machined parts.

“As a world-wide leader in the machine tooling industry, they combine an insightful approach with products that will help us build faster race cars in a more efficient manner,” said Tim Cindric, the president of Team Penske. “Winning at the highest levels of racing requires having the best partners. We are thrilled to have them on our team.” Team Penske recently put the finishing touches on a 2,500 sq ft expansion to its machining department as the team continues to create parts for the racecars produced in its Mooresville, NC-based facility. The addition of BIG KAISER is the final key element of the project that keeps the team in the upper echelons of machining in North American motorsports.

“We pride ourselves on being an industry leader with our cutting-edge products and performance guarantee,” noted Jack Burley, the vice president of sales and engineering at BIG KAISER. “In Team Penske we have partnered with an organization that is among the most successful race teams in the world and one that shares in our core values of what it takes to be the best.” BIG KAISER plans to incorporate the new partnership with Team Penske into their future marketing and promotional efforts. Through specific case studies, they will highlight how their equipment and support continue to raise the level of performance of Team Penske’s racing programs.

www.bigkaiser.com, www.teampenske.com