Business Growth at PAS Technologies

With a new aerospace engine contract, they anticipate adding 20 new jobs and possibly a building expansion at their Ohio plant.

PAS Technologies Inc. (Middletown, CT) announced major growth initiatives at their facility in Hillsboro, OH, during a press conference attended by Speaker of the Ohio House, Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-District 91), where they highlighted a number of significant accomplishments and initiatives at the Hillsboro location and plans for the future at this southwest Ohio Center of Excellence.

Operating globally in six locations, PAS is a specialized provider of cost-effective original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) products, services and solutions for the commercial and military aerospace, industrial gas turbine, and oil and gas markets. Their highly engineered, innovative products are world-renowned for advanced technology and unsurpassed reliability. Their Hillsboro facility is a proven provider of OEM engine-ready parts and MRO special processes and services, driving world-class performance and trusted to consistently deliver operational excellence. As a One-Stop Shop®, the Hillsboro operation can take a part from raw material through machining, welding, brazing, coating and heat treating — all within its own facilities. This unique combination of leading-edge capabilities eliminates non-value added process time, allowing for better control in providing best-in-class value, quality and just-in-time delivery to its customers.

Recently, Hillsboro was awarded a new OEM contract with a major aerospace engine manufacturer. As a result of this expanded scope of work, they anticipate bringing on 20 new employees at the Hillsboro facility, a new hiring wave on the heels of adding 21 people to their Hillsboro workforce in 2016. The new contract, expanding their capability to provide specialized, complex machining processes, could also lead to a building expansion that would be the second for the Hillsboro location in recent years. Currently, the facility occupies 100,000 sq ft, an increase from its previous footprint of 55,000 sq ft. The Hillsboro campus meets all OEM/MRO requirements of component parts for aircraft engines, as well as other types of industrial engines.

“We have become the preferred OEM and MRO supplier for customers globally, and our reputation and ability to exceed expectations is rooted in our unwavering focus on continuous improvement and efficiencies,” said Thomas Hutton, the chief executive officer of PAS Technologies. “In Hillsboro, we have collaborated closely with the state of Ohio and Highland county representatives during recent years, and I thank Cliff Rosenberger, Speaker of the Ohio House, Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), and Shane Wilkin, Highland County Commissioner (R-OH) for their unflagging support as we’ve worked to achieve a number of important operational milestones and significant growth at our facility. I also recognize our PAS Hillsboro employees for their determination and ability to deliver the highest quality products and services to all of the markets we serve. It is an exciting time at PAS, and I look forward to building even further upon the tremendous momentum at our operation in Hillsboro, Ohio.”

A CLOSER LOOK AT PAS HILLSBORO

The Hillsboro plant has operated since 1985 and serves customers around the world, offering full OEM build to print, complete FAA return to service certification, and material management and kitting solutions. From minor repairs to complete overhauls, specialized wear resistant coatings approved by OEM providers, component machining to painting, to initial inspection to final nondestructive testing, the operation also provides comprehensive overhaul and repair services on fixed wing aircraft components for commercial, military and regional aircraft customers.

In August 2016, the plant achieved gold status, the highest level of achievement in the Performance eXcellence Process™ (PXP™), the company’s lean operating system. PXP Gold certification signifies that the Hillsboro facility, their first operation to have achieved this accreditation, is operating at world-class standards for all aspects of the business — customer satisfaction, environmental health and safety, quality, on time delivery, financials and employee satisfaction. With a 30-year history of aerospace and industrial experience in both commercial and military aircraft sectors, the Hillsboro operation offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, providing wear resistant and hot section coatings and precision platings to airframe structures including landing gear, hydraulic systems and critical wing airframe components.

The Hillsboro team also restores critical turbine engine components to OEM specification condition using specialized repair services and state-of-the-art repair techniques that improve component service life and eliminate replacement costs. These engine component applications, found in most major aircraft worldwide, include the fan, compressor, combustor, and turbine modules including blades, vanes, stators, bearings, rings, seals and shrouds.

In all of these services, the PXP operating system, along with a Management Operating System (MOS) and a Quality Management System (QMS), focus on the drivers of competitive excellence — the people and work processes. The combination of these platforms provides Hillsboro with the methodology, discipline and tools to make significant improvements in material flow, inventory levels and cumulative lead times. For example, the plant has improved on-time delivery to customers (the leading indicator of this facility’s performance) to 98 percent.

The emphasis on quality is reflected in external certifications and OEM approvals. The company holds certifications from the FAA, EASA, CAAC, CAAS and other major certifying authorities. In addition, this facility maintains third-party certification to the AS9100 and AS9110 Quality Standards. Hillsboro also maintains Nadcap certification for various special processes including Chemical Processing, Heat Treating, Nadcap Nonconventional Machining, Nadcap NonDestructive Testing, and Nadcap Weld.

Turning to environmental sustainability, PAS maintains their focus on reducing their own carbon footprint at the Hillsboro facility. Working with the local utility company (AEP), the development team has implemented several energy savings recommendations, including a system that monitors and controls air compressors to operate on demand by load limits to conserve electricity. Hillsboro has also received the Distinguished GE New Supplier Award, as well as a recognition from the Ohio State Speaker of the House for working two million hours without a lost time or recordable injury and job growth.

www.pas-technologies.com