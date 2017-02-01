CNC Vise with Precision Quick Change Jaw Set

In Booth 1502, Carr Lane Roemheld Mfg. Co. (Fenton, MO) introduces their new CARVESMART™ precision quick-change jaw set. For a limited time, the jaw set is available as a free add-on to NC vises, the company’s most popular precision machine vises, simply by adding “-VS” to the part number. NC vises are available in hydromechanical or fully hydraulic versions, in three-jaw widths, with optional clamp force indicator. The vises deliver a high 0.0004 in repeatability, and clamping forces from 5,600 lb to 14,000 lb. The patented CARVESMART Quick Change Vise Jaw System is a complete package of dovetailed jaws for production and toolroom vises that are accurately changed in seconds. These extruded aluminum soft jaws can be saw cut to any length. The limited-time free offer is a bundled set that includes a precision NC vise with clamping force gauge, a precision adjustable workpiece stop, a CARVESMART steel master jaw set, a blank aluminum jaw set, and mounting claws. Total package value that is free of charge is $700.

Carr Lane Roemheld Mfg. Co., 927 Horan Drive, Fenton, MO 63026, 800-827-2526, CarrLaneRoemheld.com/carvesmart-quick-change-jaws.