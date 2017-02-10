Coldwater Machine Company Named Level 1 Fanuc Integrator

This status opens up new business opportunities for them in automation applications in the appliance, automotive, and aerospace industries.

Coldwater Machine Company (Coldwater, OH), a leading engineered solutions company that manufactures and integrates assembly automation and special machines for the appliance, automotive and aerospace industries, has announced that they have been named a Level 1 Integrator as part of their strategic partnership with Fanuc America Corporation (Hoffman Estates, IL). This enhanced status provides Coldwater with priority sales and technical training and support when integrating Fanuc robots into its automation solutions.

“This agreement provides us with the advantage of improved technical support and the latest tools and training from Fanuc that will enable Coldwater Machine to provide a better value to our customers,” stated Dan Barry, the vice president of sales.

Coldwater Machine has extensive experience in developing innovative agile solutions for a variety of markets including systems to manufacture white goods for the appliance industry, as well as manufacturing solutions for the aerospace and automotive markets that include processes such as friction welding, laser or spot welding, stamping, piercing, forming and inspection.

www.coldwatermachine.com, www.fanucamerica.com