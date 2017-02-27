Complete Part Inspection in a Single Measurement

The MarShaft SCOPE 600 plus 3D from Mahr Federal combines optical and touch sensors in the same unit to provide 3D functionality and complete inspection of the workpiece in a single measurement.

February 27, 2017

Mahr Federal Inc. (Providence, RI) introduces the new MarShaft™ SCOPE 600 plus 3D that combines optical and touch sensors in the same unit to provide 3D functionality and complete inspection of the workpiece in a single measurement. In a matter of seconds, the matrix camera optically measures characteristics such as diameter, length, radius, shape, location characteristics, etc., while a new 2D sensor detects features that are not optically measurable, such as cam lift on concave cam profiles and reference (clocking) features such as holes or keyways.

Mahr Federal Inc., 1144 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02905, 401-784-3100, www.mahr.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Vollmer VDays
February 28 - March 1, 2017
DoubleTree Resort Hilton Myrtle Beach – Myrtle Beach, SC
HOUSTEX 2017
February 28 - March 2, 2017
George R. Brown Convention Center – Houston, TX
Maintenance and Aerospace Compliance Strategies for Heat Treating Equipment
March 1, 2017
Hilton Garden Inn – West Chester, OH
Texas Safety Conference & Expo
March 5 - 7, 2017
Fort Worth Convention Center – Fort Worth, TX
CIMdata PLM Certificate Program
March 6 - 10, 2017
Kensington Hotel – Ann Arbor, MI
See All Events »
Social Media