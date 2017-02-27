Complete Part Inspection in a Single Measurement

The MarShaft SCOPE 600 plus 3D from Mahr Federal combines optical and touch sensors in the same unit to provide 3D functionality and complete inspection of the workpiece in a single measurement.

Mahr Federal Inc. (Providence, RI) introduces the new MarShaft™ SCOPE 600 plus 3D that combines optical and touch sensors in the same unit to provide 3D functionality and complete inspection of the workpiece in a single measurement. In a matter of seconds, the matrix camera optically measures characteristics such as diameter, length, radius, shape, location characteristics, etc., while a new 2D sensor detects features that are not optically measurable, such as cam lift on concave cam profiles and reference (clocking) features such as holes or keyways.

Mahr Federal Inc., 1144 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02905, 401-784-3100, www.mahr.com.