Coordinate Metrology Society Launches New Website

This asset for portable metrologists offers improved navigation and social media networking for direct engagement with CMS and their online community.

The Coordinate Metrology Society (CMS; Weatherford, TX) announced the unveiling of their brand refresh and new website. CMS is the eminent membership association for measurement professionals, serving a worldwide community through its educational mandate, industry-recognized certifications and a yearly conference and exhibition. The new website serves as a hub for organizational and industry information, and can be accessed from any device. This brand refresh aims to raise awareness of the non-profit organization and its mission, and over three decades of dedication to the field of portable measurement.

CMS is evolving to reflect the rapidly changing manufacturing industry. The organization is embracing emerging trends and technologies, such as reverse engineering, laser and LIDAR scanning, 3D sensing, 3D processing and visualization. Their new website offers improved navigation and social media networking for direct engagement with CMS, as well enhanced online communications for those interested in the professional community. CMS publications can be viewed on-demand at the website, including the bi-yearly Journal of the CMSC, the quarterly CMSC World, and the monthly CMSC Corner, a live video segment covering CMS and industry topics of interest.

“We have revamped our website to better facilitate our members, so they can easily identify programs, certifications and events that are valuable to their careers going forward. It is an exciting and disruptive time to be in manufacturing as companies begin to move toward Industry 4.0 and the Smart Factory. The need for measurement professionals is at an all-time high, as a graying workforce of metrologists are retiring at a steady rate,” said Keith Bevan, the 2017 CMSC chairman. “This new website is a global asset for portable metrologists. The redesign also allows us to shine a light on our industry partners who offer immeasurable support for CMS and our endeavors, year in and year out.”

The website also provides an online CMS Members-only resource library of technical papers presented during the CMS-hosted Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC). This year’s event will be held from July 17-21, 2017, at the Snowbird Meeting and Convention Center (Snowbird, UT). Website enhancements for conference-related interaction include new sponsorship listings and categories, improved e-commerce navigation and purchasing functionality, easier-to-read daily agendas and access to information covering best practices, measurement strategies, and groundbreaking technology implementations.

www.cmsc.org