CRM Data Available from Anywhere

Mobile CRM from Global Shop Solutions gives those who use the ERP system complete visibility of customer data from their smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices.

Global Shop Solutions, Inc. (The Woodlands, TX), a leading developer of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, announces the release of its new mobile customer relationship management (CRM) product. Mobile CRM gives sales people, customer service reps, and company executives who use the ERP system complete visibility of customer data from their smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices.

“Today’s manufacturers can’t afford to get trapped behind their desks in order to access customer information from their ERP system,” says Global Shop Solutions’ president Dusty Alexander. “Our Mobile CRM product enables our customers to view all the system data they’re accustomed to seeing in their offices from anywhere they can access the Internet.”

A giant step forward in CRM technology, Mobile CRM enables our customers to remotely view sales orders, quotes, job status, contact information and other data required to provide fast, responsive customer service. They use the application to manage their own activities, including creating events with reminders, submitting service ticket requests, and other internal tasks.

To launch Mobile CRM, customers use an icon on their mobile devices to log into the product. Once signed in, they have complete access to all the information in their customer database. It is also used to customize and generate charts, graphs, tables and other data formats depending on the needs of individual users.

Mobile CRM also offers several enhancements over the existing CRM module, including sales goals tracking. With this flexible tool, users can create and manage sales goals for individuals, teams, regions, or the company as a whole. As quotes and orders come in, it also tracks performance in terms of forecasted versus actual dollars.

“At Global Shop Solutions, we listen closely to our customers and then develop innovative products and services to help them stay ahead of the technology curve,” adds Alexander. “Mobile CRM is the latest in a long line of new products and product enhancements that help our customers compete more effectively in today’s highly competitive global markets.”

