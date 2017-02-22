Dorsey Metrology Opens Online Webstore

This e-commerce site showcases their bore gages for measuring ID and snap gages for OD, along with convenient “Quick Shop” and “Build Your Own Gage” features.

For the first time in their 60 years in business, Dorsey Metrology International (Poughkeepsie, NY) is making their measurement instruments available directly to their customers via their new webstore. Dorsey manufactures and distributes a broad-based line of dimensional measurement instruments, supplies calibration and repair services, and builds custom design-to-spec solutions for specific applications.

The company is a leading global provider of precision gages, with a network of distribution partners that enable their customers to receive the service and support they expect. All of these tools have previously only been available through this chain of distributors or by directly contacting the company. The over 100 distributors that span throughout United States have been exclusively offering these American-made dimensional instruments for the life span of the company.

For the convenience of their customers and potential clients, Dorsey Metrology is going live with an e-commerce store this month. “In some of the areas of the country where we do not have distributor representation, we are hoping that this e-commerce option will fill the gaps between our distribution locations,” stated Devon Luty, the president of Dorsey Metrology. “We are committed to helping our customers solve their precision problems and this is another way we can help, by offering accessibility to have the measurement instrument they need.”

There is a reason Dorsey Metrology has been in business for over 60 years: They offer well-built quality measurement products that are built to withstand the harsh conditions of the shop floor and repeated use over time. This new e-commerce site will showcase their series of bore gages used for internal diameter measurements and snap gages used for outside diameter measurements. The site will also offer convenient features such as a “Quick Shop” search. Customers who are already familiar with their products will have the opportunity to quickly place an order with existing part numbers that they are accustomed to using.

In addition, a feature to “Build Your Own Gage” will be available where customers can choose their own gages, indicators, and contacts by creating a measurement tool to their exact needs. This feature will eliminate the “guess work” for shoppers as they are guided through the process with step by step instructions. In the future, the company will be adding more of their standard measurement devices to this webstore, as well as replacement parts that further solidify their commitment to their customers to help them “solve their precision problems.”

www.dorseymetrology.com