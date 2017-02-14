Economical Swing Beam Hydraulic Shearing Systems

To efficiently handle material up to ¾ in thick and 20 ft long, Primeline swing beam hydraulic shears from COMEQ are generally more economically priced than comparably sized guillotine/variable rake machines.

For the best return on investment, many fabrication shops purchase new Primeline swing beam hydraulic shears from COMEQ, Inc. (White Marsh, MD) for their most challenging applications because these machines are generally more economically priced than comparably sized guillotine/variable rake machines, unless the variable rake machines were offered with high rake angles for both the top and bottom ends of the adjustment range. These swing beam hydraulic shearing systems, as applications indicate, are available with all features and options to effectively process material up to ¾ in thick and up to 20 ft long. These new shears feature:

Adjustment of the rake angle with a low cutting angle to benefit thinner material and special applications.

A simple programmable control that allows input for a few pieces of information for the machine to quickly and properly cut the part by incorporating rake angle, blade gap, backgauge and stroke length adjustment for maximum productivity.

A short squaring arm.

Support arms.

Light beam.

Table with ball transfers to facilitate plate movement.

Low-noise hydraulic system.

COMEQ also supplies lighter capacity mechanical machines for operations requiring up to 10 ga mild steel / 13 ga stainless capacity. Some of these machines feature external blade gap adjustment and (either as standard or as an option) go-to backgauge, programmable back gauge, 40 in back gauge travel, support and squaring arms, and sheet support devices with front or rear drop.