Eriez Celebrates Milestone

The company is celebrating 75 years in business.

This year marks 75 years in business for Eriez® Manufacturing Company (Erie, PA). From humble beginnings in 1942, the company has evolved into a world leader in separation technologies with manufacturing facilities in Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and the United Kingdom as well as their Erie headquarters. They have sales offices across the United States and some 80 international markets on five continents.

Their separation, material handling and inspection equipment is used throughout process industries, including food, plastics, chemicals, mining, aggregates, metalworking and recycling. The applications and production methods that require Eriez equipment are universal around the world.

To celebrate the company’s incredible 75-year milestone they will release, From Pioneer to World Leader, Volume II, an update of a book the company published in 1992 to chronicle the events and people that shaped them during their first 50 years in business. This new edition will cover the company’s entire 75-year history through photos and stories about its product breakthroughs, business practices and employee culture. The book will be printed later this year.

“Eriez’ dedication to constant innovation has enabled us to flourish over the past 75 years,” stated Tim Shuttleworth, the president and chief executive officer. “New robotic welders, laser cutting tables, high-efficiency manufacturing cells, proprietary automated assembly systems and global lean initiatives across the company have driven cost out of operations, improved quality and enhanced customer satisfaction.” He continues, “By working predominantly ‘in the field,’ our team has continued to develop new and refined process solutions which lead to industry-changing breakthroughs.”

