Fabrisonic Engineer Recognized

Justin Wenning has been named to the Forbes sixth annual 30 Under 30 List.

Fabrisonic LLC (Columbus, Ohio), a manufacturer specializing in metal 3D printing applications, utilizing Ultrasonic Additive Manufacturing (UAM) technology, has announced that engineer Justin Wenning was recognized in the sixth annual Forbes Magazine 30 Under 30 List. The list includes 30 honorees for each of the 20 categories that make up the list. All under 30 years old, the honorees were vetted by a panel of judges in their respective fields. Over 15,000 online submissions were received, making it a 4 percent acceptance rate. To see his listing please click here .

Wenning is responsible for building next generation hardware for Fabrisonic’s customers, especially radiation shielding testing components for satellites. He also leads a project for NASA, focusing on the capabilities of heat exchanger design and fabrication. He completed his BS in Welding Engineering from Ohio State University with a focus on solid state welding processes and power ultrasonics. In July 2016, he was featured in the Society of Mechanical Engineer’s (SME) 30 Under 30 Future Leaders of Manufacturing.

