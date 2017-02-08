Fast, Precise, Affordable CNC for Complex Machining Applications

Addressing the need for a fast, precise, and affordable computerized numerical control (CNC) system for complex machining applications, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. (MEAU; Vernon Hills, IL) introduces the M800 and M80 Series CNC and components. The M800 is a high-grade CNC designed for high-speed, high-accuracy machining and multi-axis, multi-part system control and features the industry’s fastest CNC. The M80 provides high productivity and easy operability. Mitsubishi Electric will demonstrate the M800 Series’ operation in booth 1242 at HOUSTEX 2017.

“Factory owners, machine operators, production supervisors, and other end users who need fast production in complex, high-value production applications can now specify Mitsubishi Electric M800 and M80 Series computerized numerical control from their machine tool builders,” said Steve Dumont, the vice president of technical service and support at Mitsubishi Electric.

Key features of the M800/M80 Series include:

First-ever CNC-dedicated CPU designed for high throughput and complex machining applications

USB and SD card expansion to easily store and execute large, complex machining programs

Solid state hard drive for superior reliability, speed, and uptime

Large, capacitive touch screen for easy and intuitive operation

Their newest CNC is particularly well suited for medical, aerospace, oil/energy, agriculture, and automotive industries, especially in applications requiring high throughput and reliability.

The M800/M80 Series is characterized by its ease of use, featuring icon-based navigation for smartphone-like operation. It supports eight part systems, 32 axes, and eight spindles, and offers multiple spindle synchronization set control. It also provides super smooth surface control, reducing mechanical vibration.

This CNC is flexible, offering compatibility with numerous field networks, including CC-Link, PROFIBUS DP, and Ethernet/IP. It can also be connected to robots, sensors and other peripheral equipment and devices.

