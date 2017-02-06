Geoteck is New Dealer for Hyundai WIA

Selected as their exclusive dealer of CNC machine tools and automation systems in the state of Michigan.

Hyundai WIA Machine Tool (Itasca, IL) has recently named Geoteck Services Inc. (Shelby Township, MI) as their official exculsive dealer in the state of Michigan for their high performance CNC machine tools and automation systems. Serving many industries including automotive, aerospace, medical and energy, Geoteck is a service and support dealer with field technicians averaging over 28.5 years experience in service and support. Through this new partnership, the companies have teamed up to provide customers with high-precision CNC equipment, robotics, software, and automation systems.

“We are very pleased with our new partnership. Being located in an automotive influenced territory and as the official dealer for Michigan, we are excited to start offering their high-performance machine tools and full automation systems, which currently produce precision parts in many automotive manufacturing plants around the world,” stated Richard Bee, the vice president of Geoteck.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Jerry Pizzimenti, the president of Geoteck and Richard Bee. Together we will build a stronger support structure for all our customers. The partnership represents the continuous improvements our company is making to help continue our growth in this industry,” stated Steve Pegram, the vice president of Hyundai WIA.

www.hyundai-wiamachine.com, www.geoteckservicesinc.com