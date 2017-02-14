GibbsCAM Certified for Autodesk Inventor

Engineers and CNC programmers who use GibbsCAM 2016 to program complex and simple parts for machining can now work directly from Inventor CAD models.

3D Systems, Inc. (Moorpark, CA) announced that their suite of GibbsCAM 2016 software for programming CNC machine tools has been certified by Autodesk Inc. (San Rafael, CA) for Autodesk Inventor 2017 mechanical CAD software. Among other benefits, this certification assures engineers and CNC programmers who use GibbsCAM 2016 to program complex and simple parts for machining on all kinds of CNC lathes, mills, turning centers, machining centers and multi-tasking machines, that they can now work directly from Inventor and Inventor CAD models.

GibbsCAM 2016 is certified for Inventor 3D mechanical design software under the Autodesk Certified Apps Program, marking the 16th consecutive year it has been certified under the program. Certification demonstrates that it is of high quality and provides interoperability with Autodesk’s latest release, Inventor 2017, R3.

Meeting the requirements of the Certified Apps Program demonstrates a commitment to shared Inventor-GibbsCAM users, and ensures that these users can achieve the highest productivity from Inventor resources with the latest features of GibbsCAM 2016. Integration with Inventor, combined with GibbsCAM’s automation features, makes preparation for machining much simpler and faster, providing huge time savings for Inventor users. The short learning curve and unique, shop-friendly user interface provide additional productivity from ease of use, reliability, and speed of programming.

GibbsCAM seamlessly reads Inventor Part Model (IPT) and Inventor Assembly (IAM) files, preserving all CAD, color information, and hole features and attributes assigned within Inventor, to provide continuity in recognizing and communicating part and feature attributes. Alternatively, with the GibbsCAM Autodesk Inventor Add-in, Inventor users can transfer files directly into GibbsCAM on the same workstation with the “Transfer to GibbsCAM” menu option. Once machining processes are defined in GibbsCAM, they are automatically updated when the Inventor model is revised. Users can additionally employ the GibbsCAM Plug-in for Autodesk Vault software to allow interaction between GibbsCAM and the Autodesk data management software. The combination of the two cover the range of design, manufacturing and product data management across multiple industries.

Whether parts have simple geometry requiring general machining, or complex geometry requiring multi-axis milling, multi-task machining, or Swiss-style turning, GibbsCAM 2016 easily accommodates the Inventor production environment.

