Green and Clean VOC-Free Solvent

KYZEN's new line of solvent blends consistently deliver desirable cleaning performance on a wide range of soils, including oils, greases, waxes and other fluids.

KYZEN Corporation (Nashville, TN) has introduced a new line of solvent blends designed for high reliability in a wide spectrum of industrial cleaning applications. With critical focus on meeting increasing regulations and high quality output, these new solvents have affectionately been dubbed “green and clean” by many in the industry. From “vapor only” to immersion, ultrasonics and turbulation, these innovative formulations meet or exceed almost any process requirements in place today. KYZEN’s in-house application labs in the United States and around the world help process engineers by verifying “live manufacturing” results for specific parts, materials, soils and process prior to any product commitment. This also ensures that manufacturers can meet their quality standards with required environmental compliance, worker safety and superior technical support.

These solvents consistently deliver desirable cleaning performance on a wide range of soils, including oils, greases, waxes and other fluids. The combined features of low surface tension, non-flammability, and superior solvency maximize cleaning strength to get the job done. Designed to replace AK225, nPB, TCE and other undesirable solvents, these breakthrough clean and green chemistries include:

Metalnox® M6920. Classified as a non-VOC chemistry, this is non-flammable and has ultra-low MRI and global warming potential of one. The chemistry is compatible with stainless steel, copper, iron and aluminum with or without excess water, and has excellent degreasing qualities for most lubes/oils. With PEL limits of 800 ppm, M6920 is a great choice for metals, plastics and elastomers as an effective and safe solvent.

Metalnox M6922. VOC compliant, this effectively solubilizes ionic contaminants in hydrocarbon-based oils, water soluble soils and electronic fluxes. It also has excellent degreasing qualities for most lubes and oils and a superior solvency for silicone fluids. With ultra-low Global Warming Potential of one and low surface tension rating of 12.7 dyne/cm (wettability), M6922 is a great choice to replace harsh chemistries while providing a safe and effective solvency.

Metalnox M6900. This non-flammable chemistry is used in immersion processes or “vapor” only process. It has a low Global Warming Potential and PEL limits of 220 ppm. This chemistry helps conserve energy due to low operating temperature. It is effective in most metals and has excellent degreasing capabilities.

“The industry has been looking for this kind of innovation in solvents and processes for a long time. As part of our VaporDegreasing 20|20 TM family of solutions, I’m particularly proud that we’ve set such a high bar and the new standard for this process,” said Tom Forsythe, the vice president of KYZEN.

The company also offers Metalnox M6353, a new cleaning chemistry specialized for automotive remanufacturing that meets demand for safer and greener processes. This latest innovation in aqueous cleaning solutions meets the industrial metal cleaning process demand for reliability and performance each and every time. Unless a surface is free of lubricants, oils and other imperfections, it’s not clean enough for further operations. Both soils and metals change during metal finishing. This newer, safer and greener chemistry is designed to meet the stringent demands of automotive and diesel re-manufacturing operations. Metalnox M6353 effectively removes heavily burned-on oil, carbon, and oxides from aluminum and steel parts without damaging or discoloring the surface. Unlike traditional caustic soaps, it is safe and rapidly effective at removing years of oils and environmental exposure that are always a challenge for the remanufacturing industry.

Studies by the Fraunhofer Institute (Stuttgart, Germany) have demonstrated that the yearly energy savings by remanufacturing worldwide equals the electricity generated by five nuclear power plants or 10,774,000 barrels of crude oil, which corresponds to a fleet of 233 oil tankers. KYZEN is proud to support the remanufacturing industry and contribute to a better environment by conserving energy, reusing old parts, and reducing the generation of waste by keeping old parts out of landfills.

KYZEN Corporation, 430 Harding Industrial Drive, Nashville, TN 37211, 615-831-0888, www.kyzen.com.