Heavy Duty Lifting Magnets for Extraordinary Strength

Designed to lift both flat and round ferrous metal items, Heavy Duty Neodymium Lifting Magnets from Master Magnetics are ideal for handling steel plates, forgings, die castings, and similar items in machine shops, warehouses and industrial manufacturing plants.

In Booth S-1841, Heavy Duty Neodymium Lifting Magnets from Master Magnetics, Inc. (Castle Rock, CO) provide extraordinary strength in a compact size, ensuring safety and speed for lifting heavy loads. Designed to lift both flat and round ferrous metal items, they are ideal for handling steel plates, forgings, die castings, and similar items in machine shops, warehouses and industrial manufacturing plants. Easily operated and lightweight, these lifting magnets help turn the job of material handling into an efficient, easily harnessed task. They eliminate the need for clamps or slings, allowing one person to do the work of two or more. Heavy Duty Lifting Magnets are permanently magnetized, and do not require electricity to operate. Safely load and unload work pieces confidently, with the simple on/off lever and locking mechanism.

Now available in five models with flat lift ratings of 220 lb, 660 lb, 1,320 lb, 2,200 lb, and 4,400 lb, these Heavy Duty Lifting Magnets have remarkably small footprints ranging from 2.5 in x 3.625 in to 9.06 in x 14.88 in. Higher lift rating models are available as special orders. Virtually maintenance free, the self-contained unit only requires a basic wiping down and storage in a dry environment to keep the magnetic lifter operational.

Master Magnetics, Inc., 747 South Gilbert Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104, 303-688-3966 ext 138, www.magnetsource.com.