Hexagon to Acquire MSC Software

This acquisition strengthens their ability to provide users with integration of real-world data generated from the production floor with simulation data.

Hexagon AB (Stockholm, Sweden), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications, has announced an agreement to acquire MSC Software Corporation (Newport Beach, CA), a leading provider of computer-aided engineering (CAE) solutions, including simulation software for virtual product and manufacturing process development.

MSC’s simulation analysis capabilities empower customers to optimize design for production, ensuring downstream productivity, product quality, and durability. The acquisition strengthens Hexagon’s ability to connect the traditionally separate stages of design and production – integrating real-world data generated on the production floor with simulation data to further improve a customer’s ability to reveal and correct design limitations and production problems prior to manufacturing.

“MSC represents a game changer in our mission to deliver actionable manufacturing intelligence, taking us another step closer to realizing our smart connected factory vision in discrete manufacturing industries such as automotive and aerospace,” stated Ola Rollén, the president and chief executive officer of Hexagon. “We can now leverage the data our MI division is generating to improve design choices and processes upstream in the workflow. The acquisition will also open up new markets and touch points for MSC via our PPM division.”

www.hexagonMI.com