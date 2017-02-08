Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Joins CCAM

They will participate in research and provide expertise in optical non-contact 3D measuring systems for industrial manufacturing applications.

The Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CCAM; Disputanta, VA) recently announced that Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence (North Kingstown, RI) has joined them at the affiliate member level and will have a seat on their technology advisory council. CCAM is an applied research center providing solutions in adaptive automation, surface engineering, and additive manufacturing. Hexagon will participate in research and provide expertise in optical non-contact 3D measuring systems for industrial manufacturing applications.

Hexagon is a leading metrology and manufacturing solution provider, specializing in the collection, analysis and active use of measurement data to increase production speed, accelerate productivity and enhance product quality.

CCAM bridges the gap between research and commercialization to accelerate new developments to market. Hexagon will contribute its metrology expertise and the AICON StereoScan neo 3D scanner and a DPA photogrammetry system. These optical, portable solutions are a part of AICON’s portfolio of non-contact 3D measuring systems used to enable efficient, high-precision monitoring, quality assurance and control in manufacturing production. CCAM research and development is conducted at its 62,000 sq ft facility just outside of Richmond, VA.

“Hexagon looks forward to our newest collaborative partnership with the CCAM consortium of leading manufacturers and research institutions,” stated the director of strategic business development, Michael Mariani. “We are pleased to make a technology contribution to the metrology center, adding another level of capability in support of the innovative work conducted at this leading research facility for advanced manufacturing methods.”

“We are delighted to have their company become our newest member,” stated Jaime Camelio, the chief technology officer of CCAM. “Their inspection tools fully complement our research agenda, providing us the opportunity to develop enhanced algorithms to optimize inspection processes.”

The CCAM industry and government consortium now numbers 31 members, including; Aerojet Rocketdyne, Airbus, Alcoa, Chromalloy, Kyocera SGS Precision Tools, Newport News Shipbuilding, Oerlikon Metco, Rolls-Royce, Sandvik Coromant, Siemens, Blaser Swisslube, Canon Virginia Inc., EOS, GF Machining Solutions, Hermle Machine Co., Mitutoyo, Paradigm Precision, RTI International Metals, Inc., Buehler, CGTech, Cool Clean Technologies, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Mechdyne, National Instruments, Spatial Integrated Systems (SIS), and the NASA Langley Research Center. Academic partners are the Old Dominion University, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Tech.

