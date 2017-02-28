High Density Sliding Shoe Sorter

The IntelliSort HDS sliding shoe sorter from Intelligrated with the patented soft touch divert technology provides gentle product control and reduced item impact speed without compromising throughput or divert accuracy.

February 28, 2017

In Booth S-2003, Intelligrated® (Mason, OH) will display their IntelliSort® HDS sliding shoe sorter, an ideal solution for high throughput e-commerce operations that offers fast, precise diverts of a variety of product and packaging types – even polybags. Its innovative dual-sided design accommodates a high density of chutes in minimal floor space, making the sorter an excellent fit for zone-skipping applications that pre-sort orders according to destination region before releasing them to last-mile parcel carriers. The patented soft touch divert technology provides gentle product control and reduced item impact speed without compromising throughput or divert accuracy. As manufacturers face dimensional weight pricing, reduced secondary packaging and other e-commerce pressures, the IntelliSort HDS provides them with a competitive advantage by keeping their shipping costs low while increasing their speed of delivery.

Intelligrated, 7901 Innovation Way, Mason, OH 45040, 866-936-7300, www.intelligrated.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Vollmer VDays
February 28 - March 1, 2017
DoubleTree Resort Hilton Myrtle Beach – Myrtle Beach, SC
HOUSTEX 2017
February 28 - March 2, 2017
George R. Brown Convention Center – Houston, TX
Maintenance and Aerospace Compliance Strategies for Heat Treating Equipment
March 1, 2017
Hilton Garden Inn – West Chester, OH
Texas Safety Conference & Expo
March 5 - 7, 2017
Fort Worth Convention Center – Fort Worth, TX
CIMdata PLM Certificate Program
March 6 - 10, 2017
Kensington Hotel – Ann Arbor, MI
See All Events »
Social Media