High Density Sliding Shoe Sorter

In Booth S-2003, Intelligrated® (Mason, OH) will display their IntelliSort® HDS sliding shoe sorter, an ideal solution for high throughput e-commerce operations that offers fast, precise diverts of a variety of product and packaging types – even polybags. Its innovative dual-sided design accommodates a high density of chutes in minimal floor space, making the sorter an excellent fit for zone-skipping applications that pre-sort orders according to destination region before releasing them to last-mile parcel carriers. The patented soft touch divert technology provides gentle product control and reduced item impact speed without compromising throughput or divert accuracy. As manufacturers face dimensional weight pricing, reduced secondary packaging and other e-commerce pressures, the IntelliSort HDS provides them with a competitive advantage by keeping their shipping costs low while increasing their speed of delivery.

