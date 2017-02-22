The Human Element of Machine Safety

Rockford Systems has refreshed their brand to reflect emphasis on the human element of machine safety while increasing compliance, reducing risk, lowering costs, and improving productivity.

Rockford Systems, LLC (Rockford, IL), a premier provider of machine safeguarding products and services, has announced the launch of their new “Human Capital” branding campaign complete with a re-energized logo, website, social media program, print and online advertisements, and tradeshow graphics.

“The idea behind the new marketing push is to underscore the human element of machine safety, while also improving the bottom line of the organizations we serve by increasing compliance, reducing risk, lowering costs and improving productivity,” said Carrie Halle, the company’s vice president of marketing.

Key to the Human Capital campaign was creating a unified and consistent brand identity and messaging, while producing captivating content to inform customers about the dangers of improperly safeguarded industrial machinery. The company recently unveiled their new logo to employees. Executives are expected to show off the new look to customers in Fort Worth, TX in March, at the Texas Safety Conference Expo as the new campaign kicks off in full swing.

Human Capital, refers to the value machine operators bring to manufacturers and the importance of protecting them through compliance with OSHA-required machine safeguarding. Each year the absence of machine safeguarding on hazardous equipment, such as power presses, press brakes and lathes, ranks as one of the top ten cited violations by OSHA inspectors. The agency reports more than 18,000 injuries and 800 deaths occur annually to workers operating or maintaining industrial machinery in the United States.

To emphasize the seriousness of the issue, Rockford Systems is using stark black and white images of machine operators and powerful, thought-provoking content that focuses on the human impact of unsafe machine operations in industrial environments, such as plants and factories. The educational element of the campaign features a range of informative infographics, videos, product briefs, emails, blogs, social media posts, and webinars.

According to Halle, in the machine safety industry, brand loyalty tends to be a cumulative process that occurs over years of relationship-building. But there are situations where fundamental market or technological shifts make it imperative to update a brand identity. In the case of their company that shift was the rising tide of machine safety injuries.

“Our internal research shows approximately 50 percent of industrial machinery operating in the United States is not safeguarded in compliance to OSHA and ANSI requirements, representing a crisis in worker safety,” said Halle. “No other company in the safety industry is more concerned with this situation than we are, because no other company is more qualified to address it. Machine safeguarding is our sole focus. Our mission is to keep workers safe and productive”

Joe Nitiss, the chief executive officer for Rockford Systems, stated, “We understand that safeguarding machines is the law and protecting human life is the absolute right thing to do. We also understand that business economics play into the safeguarding equation. Helping an organization guard their people and grow their profits are not mutually exclusive; we help organizations achieve a win/win situation by achieving both objectives.”

