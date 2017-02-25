Hybrid Machine Tools

The economies and production rates that are gained on metal parts produced by additive manufacturing processes can suffer when post-machining is required due to a sub-standard surface finish. That’s where these innovative machine tools come in: they combine additive and subtractive technologies to eliminate secondary operations. Here’s a closer look at how some of the newest systems do it.

Changing with the times is the only way for shops to thrive in today’s dynamic, competitive business climate. Metal additive manufacturing presents new and exciting opportunities for increased design freedom, process productivity and profitability for manufacturers in a wide range of industries, but the economies that are gained through additive manufacturing can suffer when secondary machining operations are required due to a sub-standard surface finish. To address this issue, innovative hybrid machine tools are combining the best of both worlds, using additive and subtractive technologies to make complete parts that meet required specifications and eliminate secondary operations.

The Shape of Hybrid Machining

The SAUER LASERTEC 45 Shape from DMG MORI uses 3D laser ablation to make small integrated parts or achieve defined textures in injection molding tools, and their SAUER LASERTEC 65 3D hybrid machine combines laser deposition welding and 5-axis milling to make highly complex parts in one setup.

Additive Precision Grinding

The additive hybrid millGrind machine from Elb-America combines grinding, milling and the option of laser deposition welding in a single machine, saving not only equipment costs, but also valuable setup changing and retooling time.

How Additive Multi-Tasking Resets the Bar in Advanced Machining

The new compact VC-500 AM HYBRID Multi-Tasking machine from Mazak combines full 5-axis capability and additive technology to revolutionize product design, reduce time to market and cut research and development costs.

Producing High Hardness Tool Steels on a Hybrid Machine

The OPM250L Metal 3D Printer from Sodick can quickly print and mill a variety of high hardness tool steels with a 99.99 percent density.

Hybrid Printing with Common Center Line Integrity Between Nozzle and Tool

The Vertex 55X-H from Mitsui Seiki is ideal for producing super hard materials used in parts and diesel engines, and repair of high-pressure turbine and compressor blades, low pressure blades, blisks/IBRs and impellers for aerospace, power generation, oil and gas applications.