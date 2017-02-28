Innovative Rotary Arm Stretch Wrap System

The Liberty Technologies Series 800 high speed rotary arm stretch wrap system from Millwood has dual film carriages that allow for optimal pre-stretch levels of up to 300 percent and wraps more than 100 loads per hour.

In Booth S-2441, Millwood, Inc. (Vienna, OH) will be highlighting their Liberty Technologies-branded Series 800 stretch wrap system, a conveyorized, fully automatic, high speed rotary arm stretch wrap system that is equipped with dual film carriages that allow for optimal pre-stretch levels of up to 300 percent and wraps more than 100 loads per hour. This system comes equipped with two state-of-the-art technologies: FAST (Force Anticipation Stretch Technology) and Film Consumption Analysis. FAST is an innovative film feed system that precisely delivers stretch film to the load based on actual load dimensions. This advanced technology prevents film breakage due to stretch film defects and product load puncture hazards and provides a wide range of force to load applications on heavy or light loads, preventing product defamation.

Film Consumption Analysis is a stretch film monitoring system that provides an accurate reading of the film applied to the load. It indicates the stretch film utilized on the existing roll, provides a history of film consumption and pre stretch levels on the last 30 pallet loads and manages the total film used and load containment. This system comes with a true “No Thread” film carriage and cut and wipe down system, providing for a total automatic system that is designed to wrap A, B and C loads of all sizes, weights and heights and will keep up with the most demanding production rates. “FAST, Film Consumption Analysis, process rates and warranties are what set this system aside from the rest,” said Rich Evick, the director of engineered systems at Millwood. “Attendees do not want to miss the opportunity to see and learn more about this system. There’s not one like it at the show.”

This system is available on the LibertyDirect.com ecommerce website with easy ordering for all types of packaging products and material handling systems. System warranties include:

3-year unlimited cycle warranty on the system

10-year warranties on the self-lubricating, 25-ring gear, with pinion drive, and steel frame

Lifetime warranty on the pre-stretch rollers

System features include:

FAST (Force Anticipation Stretch Technology) and Film Consumption Analysis technologies

100 loads/hour

35 rpm rotary arm speed

Dual 30 in “No Thread” film loading carriages

5,000 lb load weight capacity (optional 6,000 lb)

The control panel is UL508A approved

Compact Logix L24ER PLC

Electronic dump valve

Heavy duty structural steel construction

A 25 in ring gear with pinion gear drive

Automated remote lube station

Allen Bradley Compact Logix L24 ER

Allen Bradley Color Touch Screen can be customized to meet the customer’s specific requirements

Safety fencing

Readily available parts

Millwood, Inc., 3708 International Boulevard, Vienna, OH 44473, 330-393-4400, Fax: 330-393-4401, www.millwoodinc.com.