Ipsen Concludes Record Year

During the last three months of 2016 the company shipped 25 furnaces to destinations in six countries and 13 states in the U.S.

February 9, 2017

Ipsen USA (Cherry Valley, IL) has wrapped up a record year by shipping 25 furnaces during the last three months of 2016. With destinations in six countries and 13 U.S. states, this equipment will support the aerospace, automotive, commercial heat treating, medical and MIM industries. Heat-treating systems ranged from a custom-built debinding and sintering furnace to a horizontal MetalMaster® vacuum furnace with a 20,000-pound (9,072 kg) load capacity.

Included among the shipments were an atmosphere washer and loader, as well as several H2- and H6-sized TITAN® vacuum furnaces equipped with the PdMetrics® predictive maintenance software platform. This exclusive platform helps optimize equipment performance and minimize downtime. Other vacuum furnaces shipped included horizontal and vertical MetalMaster furnaces, TITAN DS (debinding and sintering) furnaces, a VerticalTurbo,® a TITAN LT (low-temperature), a horizontal TurboTreater and an HEQ (horizontal external quench) from the VFS® product line.

To best support these industries, the company’s global ICS (Ipsen customer service) team facilitates system installations, as well as provides expert training, startup assistance and 360-degree support throughout the entire life span of the equipment for any brand.

www.ipsenusa.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Fundamentals of Titanium Metallurgy
February 9, 2017
Mobile, AL
DMG MORI Open House
February 14 - 18, 2017
DECKEL MAHO Pfronten – Pfronten, Germany
Smart Manufacturing: The Digital Transformation
February 16, 2017
Jackson Center – Huntsville, AL
Technical Education Seminar on Holemaking
February 19 - 22, 2017
Allied Machine Training Facility – Dover, OH
Global Lightweight Vehicle Manufacturing Summit 2017
February 22 - 23, 2017
Detroit Marriot at the Renaissance Center – Detroit, MI
See All Events »
Social Media