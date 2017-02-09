Ipsen Concludes Record Year

During the last three months of 2016 the company shipped 25 furnaces to destinations in six countries and 13 states in the U.S.

Ipsen USA (Cherry Valley, IL) has wrapped up a record year by shipping 25 furnaces during the last three months of 2016. With destinations in six countries and 13 U.S. states, this equipment will support the aerospace, automotive, commercial heat treating, medical and MIM industries. Heat-treating systems ranged from a custom-built debinding and sintering furnace to a horizontal MetalMaster® vacuum furnace with a 20,000-pound (9,072 kg) load capacity.

Included among the shipments were an atmosphere washer and loader, as well as several H2- and H6-sized TITAN® vacuum furnaces equipped with the PdMetrics® predictive maintenance software platform. This exclusive platform helps optimize equipment performance and minimize downtime. Other vacuum furnaces shipped included horizontal and vertical MetalMaster furnaces, TITAN DS (debinding and sintering) furnaces, a VerticalTurbo,® a TITAN LT (low-temperature), a horizontal TurboTreater and an HEQ (horizontal external quench) from the VFS® product line.

To best support these industries, the company’s global ICS (Ipsen customer service) team facilitates system installations, as well as provides expert training, startup assistance and 360-degree support throughout the entire life span of the equipment for any brand.

